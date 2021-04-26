Eluru: SFI demands action on schools working on holidays

Eluru: The Students Federation of India Eluru unit flayed officials of Education department for allowing the private and corporate educational institutions working until 8 pm in the night and on holidays, flouting Covid rules and government guidelines.

The leaders of the students' union forced closure of Sai Vinod Public School which was conducting classes on Sunday in gross violation of rules.

Speaking on the occasion, SFI city secretary P Siva Sankar said that the SFI had forced closure of many schools which were functioning against government rules in the recent past and submitted memoranda to officials concerned to curb the illegal practice of holding classes to students in non-working hours and holidays.

The officials had miserably failed to tackle the erring managements of the schools.