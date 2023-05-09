Eluru: State-level Chief Minister Cup competition winners feted

Eluru : Eluru district winning the overall championship runner trophy in the State-level CM Cup competitions is a matter of pride for the district, said district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh. Along with Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, he felicitated the winners of the State level CM Cup competitions, which was held in Tirupati from May 1 to 5, at Godavari meeting hall of the local district collectorate on Monday.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that various measures have been taken to bring out the hidden sports talent among the youth of villages in the district. Everyone, who has talent, is encouraged. He said that giving equal importance to education and sports, special training was given to students in government schools and competitions were organised. The athletes of Eluru district have shown great talent in all the categories of weightlifting, discus throw, boxing, handball, basketball, Kho Kho, Badminton etc. He advised the District Sports Development Officer to work hard to make the district stand at the forefront in sports in the future as well.

Zilla Parishad CEO K. Ravikumar, Setwell CEO Md Mehraraj, District Sports Development Officer B Srinivasa Rao and coaches of various sports clubs participated in the programme.