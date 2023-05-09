  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: State-level Chief Minister Cup competition winners feted

Eluru: State-level Chief Minister Cup competition winners feted
x

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with the winners of State-level CM Cup competitions at his office in Eluru on Monday

Highlights

Eluru district winning the overall championship runner trophy in the State-level CM Cup competitions is a matter of pride for the district

Eluru : Eluru district winning the overall championship runner trophy in the State-level CM Cup competitions is a matter of pride for the district, said district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh. Along with Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, he felicitated the winners of the State level CM Cup competitions, which was held in Tirupati from May 1 to 5, at Godavari meeting hall of the local district collectorate on Monday.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that various measures have been taken to bring out the hidden sports talent among the youth of villages in the district. Everyone, who has talent, is encouraged. He said that giving equal importance to education and sports, special training was given to students in government schools and competitions were organised. The athletes of Eluru district have shown great talent in all the categories of weightlifting, discus throw, boxing, handball, basketball, Kho Kho, Badminton etc. He advised the District Sports Development Officer to work hard to make the district stand at the forefront in sports in the future as well.

Zilla Parishad CEO K. Ravikumar, Setwell CEO Md Mehraraj, District Sports Development Officer B Srinivasa Rao and coaches of various sports clubs participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X