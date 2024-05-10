  • Menu
Eluru: Trainee IPS officers call on Collector

Trainee IPS officers with Collector Prasanna Venkatesh in Eluru on Thursday
Trainee IPS officers with Collector Prasanna Venkatesh in Eluru on Thursday

Eluru: Nine trainee IPS officers who are undergoing Indian Police training met district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh on a courtesy call at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

As the polling date of the general elections is approaching, as per the orders of the State Police Headquarters, trainee IPS officers who are undergoing training at the National Police Academy have come to conduct election duties in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that many things learned in the field during the management of the election can help in future job management.

Various aspects related to North Andhra, coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and regions related to Andhra Pradesh State were explained to them.

He explained how things like monitoring of election expenditure should be done. He also briefed the aspects of submission of periodic reports regarding elections. He also dwelt on the Model Code of Conduct of the Election Commission, among others.

