Embrace innovation, maintain ethical values; Guv tells students

Kurnool: The 4th convocation of Rayalaseema University was held with academic splendour and pride on Wednesday at the Rayalaseema University campus. The event was graced by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of the University, S. Abdul Nazeer, who presided over the ceremony and delivered the convocation address. Dignitaries, faculty members, parents, and students gathered in large numbers to witness the memorable occasion that celebrated the hard work and achievements of young graduates.

In his inspiring address, Governor Abdul Nazeer emphasised that higher education is the most powerful medium for progress and global mobility. He said that higher learning opens gateways to diverse opportunities and equips individuals with the intellectual capacity and technical expertise to compete in the global workforce. In a nation like India, marked by socio-economic diversity, higher education stands as a great equalizer that can bridge societal divides and uplift communities.

The Governor urged students to embrace innovation, maintain ethical values, and contribute responsibly to the nation’s development.

Reflecting on the fast-evolving landscape of education, the Governor observed that the emergence of technologies such as quantum computing has redefined the future of learning and problem-solving. He stated that these advancements not only strengthen analytical and critical thinking but also create vast employment avenues in crucial sectors such as information security, drug discovery, and finance.

He further highlighted that the vision of ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’, spearheaded by the State government, aligns with the national mission of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. He called upon the graduates to become active contributors to this transformational journey.

Earlier, Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President of A.M. Green, attended the ceremony as Chief Guest-cum-Orator and was conferred the honorary degree of Honoris Causa. Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Venkata Basava Rao presented the annual report outlining the University’s academic and research achievements. The Governor was felicitated with a shawl and memento as a gesture of honour by the University authorities. The grand ceremony concluded with a message of inspiration, marking a new chapter in the lives of hundreds of graduates poised to contribute meaningfully to society and the world at large.