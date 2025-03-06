Eminent scholar Srirama Sharma passes away

Rajamahendravaram : Renowned Sanskrit and Telugu scholar Dr Chirravauri Srirama Sharma, who received the ‘Maha Mahopadhyaya’ award passed away on Tuesday at his son’s residence in Sringeri at the age of 77.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter; another daughter predeceased him. Dr Srirama Sharma moved to Sringeri in November 2023 to be with his son, Krishna Anantha Padmanabham, a professor at the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth. As the son of distinguished scholar Chirravauri Anantha Padmanabha Sastry, Dr Srirama Sharma was an expert in Purva Mimamsa and Vedic exegesis. He taught at the former Gowthami Vidyapeeth, mentoring numerous students in these disciplines.

He excelled in both Telugu and Sanskrit Avadhanam, having successfully performed Shodasha Avadhanam with 16 scholars and Shatavadhanam with 100 scholars over three days. Honors included the Gandapenderam award and Mahamahopadhyaya award from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit University, along with accolades from various spiritual leaders. A dedicated proponent of spiritual discourses, he conducted many Bhagavata Saptahams. His passing has deeply affected the scholarly community, with many expressing their condolences, including fellow scholar Kompella Satyanarayana.