ENC celebrates World Hydrography Day

Visakhapatnam : Featuring a series of programmes, the Eastern Naval Command celebrated the ‘World Hydrography Day’ on Friday. Commemorated on June 21, the event aimed at promoting hydrography and recognising its significant contributions in naval operations and national development. Marking the occasion, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar lauded the efforts of hydrographers.

This year’s theme, coined by the International Hydrographic Organisation focused on ‘Hydrographic Information Enhancing Safety, Efficiency and Sustainability in Marine Activities’. The Hydrographic Survey Ships and units in the ENC have been contributing and promoting the theme by undertaking various surveys in the Eastern Seaboard and foreign cooperation surveys in the littoral countries of the Indian Ocean Region. These surveys have promoted sustainable development and Blue Economy which is in tandem with the Government of India’s initiative ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

In the run up to the ‘World Hydrography Day-2024’, a delegation of more than 150 students from various schools and colleges visited INS Darshak. The Commanding Officer, INS Darshak gave an insight to the students on the practical aspects of hydrographic surveying and its pivotal role in ensuring maritime safety. The students also visited Naval Chart Depot and Hydrographic Survey Unit, Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, veteran hydrographers were honoured during the ‘hydro’ get-together, sharing experience on the metamorphosis from conventional survey methodology to the current state of art digital survey methodology.

The events culminated with a lecture on hydrography to the young officers and men by the Command Hydrographic Officer, Cmde A Muralidhar. It was graced by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects, who appreciated the professional work of the hydrographers.

Eastern Naval Command remains a formidable player in conducting hydrographic surveys not only in the Eastern Seaboard but also in many friendly foreign countries in the region. INS Sandhayak, the first of Survey Vessel Large, built indigenously at GRSE Kolkata was commissioned early this year at Visakhapatnam has added wider swath in the canvass of Hydrographic Operations and enhanced the hydrographic reach.

The second Survey Vessel Large ‘Nirdeshak’ is likely to join the ENC this year, making the Sunrise Command a potent force in the hydrographic field.

