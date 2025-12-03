Encroachments at Sivalayam Street removed

Vijayawada: Following the directives of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, and the instructions of Traffic DCP Shirin Begum, the One Traffic Police conducted a special drive to remove road encroachments in the city. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Traffic ACP – 1 Ramachandra Rao, along with One- Traffic Inspector A Uma Maheswara Rao, RSI Sridhar, and traffic staff.

During the drive held at Sivalayam Street, the police cleared various types of obstructions caused by shopkeepers who had placed goods on the road in front of their establishments, creating inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians. The officials conducted counselling to the shop owners and warned them against repeatedly occupying roads.

The police stated that despite conducting similar drives earlier, many shopkeepers continued to encroach upon the roads, causing traffic congestion.