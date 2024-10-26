Encroachments in water bodies will be removed: Collector Vinod

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has hinted at removing all encroachments in water bodies, particularly those on either side on Pandameru stream.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Vinod Kumar stated that flash floods are occurring due to encroachments in water bodies, which will displace hundreds of people in the vicinity of Pandameru Vanka. He said that revenue and municipal surveyors are jointly surveying the water body areas and encroachments will be removed. Eviction notices will be served to those, who constructed houses in waterbodies. The Collector assured that rehabilitation will be provided and houses will be constructed for the displaced families after removal of encroachments. Houses would be built under PM Awas Yojana for the evacuees.

He said rivers overflowing in Karnataka and heavy rains in Sathya Sai district were responsible for the recent flash floods, which affected nearly 45 villages in 18 mandals rains. Over 2,000 persons became victims of inundation, while crops in 530 hectares were damaged. Around Rs 3.5 crore worth damages to crops and properties was registered.

Stating that special teams were deployed to assess horticulture crops damage, Collector Vinod assured that compensation will be paid to the affected families.