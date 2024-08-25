Encroachments on Gandhi Chowk road cleared

Nandyal : Following complaints by regular vehicle riders and commuters about traffic congestion due to encroachment of roads by vendors, officials of civic and police department have removed roadside encroachments at Gandhi Chowk in Nandyal town on Saturday.

The officials said the vendors should continue their business only at the location where the civic department gave permission to them.

Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Gupta said they are taking steps to clear traffic problems in the town limits. He told the vendors to remove illegal constructions on the road.