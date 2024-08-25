  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Encroachments on Gandhi Chowk road cleared

Encroachments on Gandhi Chowk road cleared
x

Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Gupta speaking to the roadside vendors at Gandhi Chowk in Nandyal on Saturday

Highlights

Following complaints by regular vehicle riders and commuters about traffic congestion due to encroachment of roads by vendors, officials of civic and police department have removed roadside encroachments at Gandhi Chowk in Nandyal town on Saturday.

Nandyal : Following complaints by regular vehicle riders and commuters about traffic congestion due to encroachment of roads by vendors, officials of civic and police department have removed roadside encroachments at Gandhi Chowk in Nandyal town on Saturday.

The officials said the vendors should continue their business only at the location where the civic department gave permission to them.

Traffic CI Mallikarjuna Gupta said they are taking steps to clear traffic problems in the town limits. He told the vendors to remove illegal constructions on the road.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X