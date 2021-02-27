Endowment Secretary takes oath as TTD trust board ex-officio member

Tirumala: Dr G. Vani Mohan, Principal Secretary of AP Endowments, on Saturday morning sworn-in as an Ex-officio member of the TTD trust board at Srivari temple in Tirumala.

TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy served the oath of office on Dr Vani Mohan. Thereafter Vedic pundits blessed her with Veda Ashirvadam and the Additional EO presented her Srivari laminated photo, Thirtha Prasadam, diary and calendar.

TTD board cell DyEO Sudha Rani and other officials were present.