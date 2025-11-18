Endowments minister presents silk vastrams to Goddess Padmavathi

Tirupati: Endowments minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy presented Pattu Vastrams to Sri Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanoor temple on behalf of the state government on the occasion of annual Brahmotsavams.

He was welcomed by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, deputy EO Harindhranath, temple priests and other officials. After offering prayers, he was presented with Prasadam.

Later, speaking to the media, the minister said he felt blessed for the divine opportunity of presenting silk vastrams on behalf of the State Government. He said under the Instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TTD has taken steps to introduce Annaprasadam in all its temples. This has enhanced the number of devotees footfall to various temples.

TTD has provided all the facilities for the devotees on the occasion of Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams. He said that on November 20 and 21, the President of India, Draupadi Murmu will be coming to Tiruchanoor and Tirumala to have darshan of Sri Padmavati Ammavau and Srivaru respectively. VGO Giridhar, AVSO Radhakrishna Murthy, temple AEO Devarajulu, superintendent Ramesh and other officials participated in this programme.