Energy Conservation Bill a game-changer, says MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev termed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill- 2022 a victory for environmental sustainability.

He said, the bill will help reduce fossil fuel-based energy consumption and carbon emissions and said that more government support is required to make renewables viable for mobility and manufacturing industries.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, he said the bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 8 gives legislative backing to the five elements of Prime Minister's Panchamrit -(1) Sourcing 50% electricity from non-fossil fuels, (2) Reduce carbon emission by 1 billion tones, (3) Installation of 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity, (4) Achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2070 and (5) Reduce emissions.

In our progress towards net zero emission, a hybrid model that has a balance energy mix of nuclear, hydrogen and biomass apart from solar and wind is needed, he said.