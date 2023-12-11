Energy conservation, sustainable building code on the cards

Vijayawada: Abhay Bhakre, Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency here on Sunday said that Union Ministry of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will introduce the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) that will redefine India’s construction practices by curbing carbon emissions, fostering economic growth, and promoting innovation in line with global environmental commitments.

The impending ECSBC will establish minimum energy performance standards for new commercial and residential buildings, taking a holistic approach to sustainability beyond emissions reduction. Recognising the substantial impact of buildings on global energy consumption and carbon footprint, India is committed to environmental responsibility, positioning ECSBC as a cornerstone of its efforts.

Abhay emphasised ECSBC’s potential to save 50 per cent of energy demand in the building sector by 2030, equivalent to reducing 300 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“The code serves as a catalyst for innovation, competitiveness, and collaboration within the building sector, creating opportunities for green jobs, skills, and technologies.”

He further said the code stimulates the demand and supply of energy-efficient products and services, ranging from insulation, lighting, HVAC, solar, to smart meters.

ECSBC’s implementation will involve a comprehensive stakeholder consultation process, engaging various parties to ensure a well-rounded perspective and enhance the code’s relevance and acceptability.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will play a pivotal role in ECBC implementation with over 1,000 buildings under compliance and more than 3,000 stakeholders trained. He added that The Super ECBC building in Visakhapatnam set for completion by January 2024, aims for near-zero energy consumption, serving as a training institute and showcasing best practices. The Super ECBC building signifies India’s commitment to reducing energy consumption, promoting renewable energy, and contributing to global climate change goals.