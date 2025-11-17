Energy Minister inaugurates community hall

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar inaugurated a Vaddera community hall and cattle shed in T Kopperepadu village of J Pangaluru mandal in Bapatla district on Sunday. The minister announced that 20 community halls are being constructed across the constituency with an investment of Rs 6.90 crore.

The Kopperepadu community hall was built with Rs 20 lakh CSR funds from electricity companies. Minister Gottipati emphasised that community halls should be accessible to all sections of society and located within villages for maximum public benefit.

The minister detailed ongoing construction of community halls across multiple mandals, including facilities for SC, BC, Muslim, and other communities, with investments ranging from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per project. He instructed officials to expedite the completion of all projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gottipati stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is working tirelessly to provide golden opportunities for youth. He said that industries coming to Andhra Pradesh will create local employment, eliminating the need for youth to migrate to neighbouring states.

The minister also announced an allocation of Rs 4.50 crore for a substation in T Kopperepadu, expected to be completed within six months. He later inspected desilting work on the irrigation canal at Mukteshwaram and interacted with locals at Ramakuru, addressing their grievances promptly.