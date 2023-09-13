Live
Just In
Energy Minister Performs Pujas
Highlights
P Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Energy Forests and Mines has visited Gudupalli Mandal, Kuppam Constituency on Wednesday and took part in Sri Prasanna Malleswara Swamy Kumbhabhishekam.
He carried silk clothes to the God Malleswara Swamy and performed special pujas. Chittoor M P N.Reddappa, MLC Bharath and others accompanied the minister.
He carried silk clothes to the God Malleswara Swamy and performed special pujas. Chittoor M P N.Reddappa, MLC Bharath and others accompanied the minister.
