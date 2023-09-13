  • Menu
Energy Minister Performs Pujas
Chittoor: P Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Energy Forests and Mines has visited Gudupalli Mandal, Kuppam Constituency on Wednesday and took part in Sri Prasanna Malleswara Swamy Kumbhabhishekam.

He carried silk clothes to the God Malleswara Swamy and performed special pujas. Chittoor M P N.Reddappa, MLC Bharath and others accompanied the minister.

