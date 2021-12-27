Engg counselling: Majority students opt for CSE in first phase

Nellore: A majority students seeking admission into engineering courses are opting for Computer Science (CSE) as their first choice. It may be recalled that the seat allotment result of first phase counselling was released on December 6, 2021. Computer Science engineering stream is now the hotcake and around 1,532 students have preferred the course during the first phase counselling in all 16 engineering colleges in the district against available seats of 1,599.

In fact, around 4,470 seats were filled in engineering colleges against the total of 5,793 seats in the first phase of counselling. It has been just an increase of 2 per cent when compared to last year. Managements of these colleges heaved a sigh of relief as 77.16 per cent of seats were filled during the first phase.

In all 16 private colleges in Nellore district are offering Civil, CSE, ECE, EEE, EIE and other courses in engineering stream. Majority students are preferring CSE, ECE and EEE branches thinking that there would be good employment opportunities after completion of the engineering course. Still, the students also prefer to move to Chennai and other cities for quality education.

It was estimated that around 7,000 students from the district are moving to other parts of the country every year for engineering education due to lack of basic amenities, efficient faculty members and poor campus placements in the colleges.

The number of engineering colleges in the district has come down from 21 to 16 as the managements have failed to run the institutions owing to financial crisis. So, they are facing troubles to maintain the colleges as per the guidelines of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This year, majority students have opted for CSE according it top priority and they are asking continuation and future of other courses. Further, students have given second priority for ECE, civil, and mechanical streams.