Engg students exhorted to develop hunger for knowledge, learning

Vijayawada: Parveen Ahmed, regional head of talent acquisition group from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for AP and Telangana, emphasised the growing demand for specialised skills in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning along with the importance of strong communication skills, attitude and analytical thinking.

She exhorted the students to develop a ‘hunger for knowledge and learning’ as the future hiring trend looks promising, with many opportunities on the horizon.

She was the chief guest at the two-day national-level techno-cultural fest SUPragna-2025 which was organised by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education here on Friday with over 300 students from across the country participating in the event. The fest, which spans two days, promises to be an exciting blend of creativity, innovation and collaboration.

Earlier, Parveen Ahmed, Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Malineni Rajaiah, president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) inaugurated the grand event by lighting the traditional lamp. A welcome dance was performed by ECE student Sadviki.

Convener of SUPragna-2025 Prof M Padmaja said that events like Circuit Surge, Electro IQ, Project Arena, Logo Hunt and Code Wizards would be novel and interesting for the tech-savvy students. Prof Venkat Rao, Dean of VR Siddhartha School of Engineering, released SUPragna-2025 booklet.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad stressed the importance of combining education with entertainment. Assistant Professor Sneha proposed a vote of thanks.