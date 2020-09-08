Engineering colleges with less than 25 percent admissions in Andhra likely to be closed

The popular engineering colleges of all time is now disappearing one by one. The future of colleges is becoming questionable as the government is increasingly monitoring the status of colleges, students and lecturers as compared to the past as students are leaning towards bigger job opportunities or general degree in engineering. There are 40 engineering colleges in the district, of which six to seven colleges have less than 25 per cent admissions. Such colleges are in a situation of missing out on admissions this year. Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission ‌ Information recommended that the Colleges with less than 25 per cent of admissions are working for de-recognition.

There are 40 engineering colleges in Guntur district with 16,910 seats available for all types of courses. Of these, six colleges are reported to be getting less than 25 per cent admissions. Students are reluctant to join these colleges due to lack of minimum quality standards. Over the last four years, these colleges have struggled to obtain minimum admissions. Colleges are seeking admissions by giving sops to tbe students by offering Laptop waiving of lab and bus fees. As the survival of colleges depends on the abolition of the Fee reimbursement Scheme alone, the district imposed some cuts in the number of college seats, which are receiving less admissions. About 5,000 seats have been canceled, with 60 to 200 cuts in each college in the district.



It is revealed that 60 percent of those currently studying engineering come out with certificates by the end of the course and the remaining 40 percent end up in writing backlogs for two to three years. According to a survey, only 12 to 14 percent of those who complete the course get a job. The cause of this misery is non-standard engineering studies and it is thought that if the seats are reduced and their quality is monitored, the standards will increase and students will be able to complete the courses and get better opportunities.

