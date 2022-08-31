Engineering student commits suicide in Nandyal district

An engineering student of Govindapalle village under the Sirivelli mandal of Nandyal district fell under the train and committed suicide. Going into the details given by Nandyal Railway SI Jaleel, Phaneshwara Reddy, son of Venkateswara Reddy of the village, is studying third year engineering in Nandyal RGM College.

He said that he was going to college on Monday and left for Nandyal on a bike and found dead on the railway track of Racharla mandal of Prakasam district in the evening. Based on the bike number, the railway police informed the parents and shifted the body to Nandyal.

Postmortem was conducted to body on Tuesday and handed over to the family members. According to the SI, a case has been registered based on the complaint of the deceased's father and investigation is underway.