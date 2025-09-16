Engineer’s Day celebrated at Siddhartha

Vijayawada: The Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education celebrated Engineers’ Day to honour the contributions of engineers to nation-building on Monday. During the programme, several guests paid floral tributes to ‘Bharat Ratna’ Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

National expert in Hydraulic Gates & Handling Equipment, as well as the Water Resources Department Advisor for Mechanical N Kannaya Naidu attended as chief guest and delivered an inspiring address. Drawing from his vast experience with Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, Tungabhadra, and other irrigation projects, he stressed the role of engineers in sustainable development, water resources management, and innovation, while urging students to embrace discipline, dedication, and responsibility.

Siddhartha Academy President M Rajayya lauded the role of civil and mechanical engineers in national development, while Secretary P Lakshmana Rao emphasised holistic education and character building. Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao encouraged students to focus on sustainability, research, and interdisciplinary learning to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and make Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality.

The programme was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, with participation from Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad, senior professors, deans, faculty, staff, and students.