ENGLISH MEDIUM: SCERT asked to furnish recommendations

Amaravati: Principal Secretary to School Education Department B Rajasekhar in an order issued here on Friday instructed the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to furnish the recommendations with regard to the issue of providing primary education in English medium in accordance with Section-7 of the AP Education Act.

He requested the SCERT to examine the relevant provisions of RTE Act and AP Education Act with regard to curriculum thoroughly and furnish their recommendations which would enable the government to take an informed decision on the medium of instruction.

It may be recalled that the decision of the State government introducing English medium in government schools was challenged in the High Court which directed the State government to give choice to the children and their parents to choose the medium of instruction.

The Commissioner of School Education has ascertained the options from the parents wherein 96.17 per cent of the total options were towards English medium.