Ensuing polls a fight between the rich & poor, says Prasanna Kumar

Kovur (Nellore district): Describing the upcoming elections as a fight between the rich and the poor, YSR Congress Party nominee Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy appealed to the people to elect the right candidate.

As part of campaigning, Prasananna Kumar Reddy along with Nellore Lok Sabha YSRCP candidate Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy addressed a public meeting in Vidavaluru mandal in Kovur constituency on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that for the last 4 decades, his family has been in service of Kovur constituency. He pointed out that he was elected six times and his father Srinvasulu reddy twice from Kovur.

He said that during the last five years, the YSRCP government has spent Rs 2.75 crore on various welfare scheme in the constituency.

He cautioned the people stating that if they vote for the TDP, the party would withdraw all existing welfare schemes.

Nellore Lok Sabha nominee Vijayasai Reddy appealed to people not to believe Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy and her husband Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as the couple has betrayed the YSRCP even after enjoying higher positions in the party.

Vijayasai claimed that he had brought several projects for Andhra Pradesh as Rajya Sabha member during the last eight years. He urged the people to vote for him and Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy in the ensuing elections.