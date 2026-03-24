Ensure accurate data collection for Census-2027: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand emphasised the need for a comprehensive and meticulous approach to Census 2027 process in Anantapur district. He inaugurated the first phase of training sessions for house listing and enumeration at Government Degree College here on Monday.

Addressing officials, the Collector noted that the upcoming census, being conducted after nearly 15 years, will be entirely digital-marking a significant shift from previous exercises. He urged all participating officials and staff to carry out their duties with commitment and clarity, and to resolve any doubts during the training period.

Highlighting the importance of field-level execution, he directed enumerators to address public misconceptions and ensure accurate data collection during the house listing and enumeration phase. The data gathered, he said, would play a crucial role in planning development initiatives at the village, urban, state, and national levels.

The training sessions, scheduled from March 23 to 29 in three batches, aim to equip officials with the necessary skills for effective field operations. Those trained will further guide enumerators and supervisors at the mandal level.

Stressing the importance of reliable data, the Collector said accurate statistics are essential for the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He called upon all personnel to contribute responsibly to the successful completion of the census process.

DRO Malola, RDO Keshava Naidu, CPO Ashok, and other officials, along with faculty members and master trainers, attended the programme.