Ensure agriculture connections to farmers by Oct 31: MP Midhun Reddy

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy has directed the officials to ensure agriculture connections by October 31. The MP along with MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, K Srinivasulu, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, P Dwarakanath Reddy, C Ramachandra Reddy and ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy conducted a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) officials here on Friday.

On the occasion, the MP enquired the officials about overload problems, requirement of transformers, pending agriculture connections, Dynamic Transformer Rating (DTR), Direct Benefit Transformer(DBT) and number of outdated transformers in Rajampet constituency. He also wanted to know the revenue demand and collections related to 2022-22 year. He said the farmers in most villages were facing unscheduled power cuts due to lack of transformers and other issues.

Stating 7,906 agriculture related services pending in Rajampet constituency for 2022-23, he said that installation of 15,161 poles and 2,505 conductors were pending and directed the officials to ensure establishment of 132/133 KV Sub Station in Galiveedu mandal. Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said the government has been spending Rs 2,000 crore for providing 9 hour free power supply.

Collector P S Girisha, Joint Collector Ansaria, APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao, Rayachoti, Kadapa, Tirupati SEs, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Munisankaraiah and DEs from all constituencies present.