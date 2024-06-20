Ensure all school-aged children enrolled in schools says Collector Praveen Kumar

Tirupati : District Collector Praveen Kumar emphasised the collective responsibility to ensure all school-aged children are enrolled and attending school. As part of ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ initiative, which began on June 15 and will run until July 11, officials from various departments are conducting house-to-house visits to identify and enroll out-of-school children.

During a district-level coordination meeting on Wednesday, Praveen Kumar warned private firm owners against employing school-aged children. He instructed village volunteers, parents committee members and other community leaders to visit homes and identify children aged 6 to 14 years, who are not attending school. They are tasked with educating parents about the importance of schooling and distributing Vidya Kanuka kits to support the children's education.

All relevant departments, including the education department, Samagra Siksha, Women and Child Welfare, Labour, Transport, MEPMA and Local ward and village secretariats, are expected to collaborate on this initiative. They must focus on ensuring all children within this age group are enrolled in school. A detailed report of their enrollment efforts, using the prescribed proforma, is to be submitted by July 12. The Collector stressed the social responsibility of enrolling all children in school and particularly highlighted the importance of educating girls. He urged everyone to send their daughters to school.



District Education Officer Dr V Sekhar, Women and Child Welfare Officer Jayalakshmi, District Village Ward Secretariat Officer Susila Devi, MEPMA PD Radhamma and other officials were present.

