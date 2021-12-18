Ensure all steps for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 3-day visit, Collector to staff

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to ensure all steps for the success of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's three-day visit from December 23-25 in the district.

Addressing the officials here on Friday, the Collector said during his visit, the Chief Minister will participate in a slew of development programmes like laying foundation stone for Century Fly Industry in Gopavaram of Badvel constituency, inauguration of YSR Kopparthy Mega Industrial Hub in Kadapa city,inauguration of Aditya Birla Unit at Industrial Development Park, distribution of house sites to beneficiaries to YSR Jagananna Housing Programme, Aqua Hub in Pulivendula, inauguration of shopping complex and model police station in Pulivendula. The Collector said the CM will also address two public meetings in Proddaturu and Pulivendula.

The Chief Minister will leave for Tadepalle after participating in prayers at ESI Church on the occasion of Christmas on December 25. The Collector directed the officials to complete the arrangements by December 21 as per action plan. Joint Collectors M Goutami, CM Saikanth Varma, HM Dhyana Chandra, Sub-Collector Ketan Garg DRO Malola and RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy were present.