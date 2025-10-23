Ensure better power services: APSPDCL CMD

Tirupati: APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti instructed officials and staff to give top priority to consumer satisfaction by providing quick and reliable power supply.

During a video conference with Superintending Engineers from nine circles here on Wednesday, he said staff in all 410 sections should be available to consumers and respond promptly to complaints. He warned that strict action will be taken against negligence in service delivery.

The CMD directed officials to identify and separate overloaded 11 KV and 33 KV feeders under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to improve supply quality. He also asked them to organise awareness campaigns on PM Surya Ghar scheme so more people can benefit from it.

Officials are preparing plans for regular field visits to solve consumer issues directly. Consumers can register complaints through toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 155333 for immediate help.

APSPDCL Directors Guravaiah, Ayub Khan, Chief General Manager Surendra Naidu, and Chakrapani were present.