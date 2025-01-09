Ensure better services to people: CM to babus

Kuppam (Chittoor district) : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need for dedicated and responsible efforts by government officials to ensure efficient governance and better services to the people. Addressing a review meeting with officials on Tuesday night, he directed them to prioritise good governance.

The Chief Minister asked the district officials to focus on key developmental initiatives and resolve public grievances with accountability. Stressing the importance of effective service delivery, he urged officials to shed complacency and adopt a proactive approach.

In the review, Naidu highlighted the need for special attention to resolving revenue-related issues. He told the revenue officials to adopt a structured plan for addressing these concerns, noting that the reduced number of mandals under RDOs should facilitate better resolution of revenue disputes. It was learnt that Naidu was very serious on the delay in dealing with the revenue matters and asked the officials to show their leadership in taking quick decisions.

The CM instructed RWS (Rural Water Supply) officials to take preventive measures to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply across the district. He called for measures like the construction of check dams to enhance groundwater levels and urged DWMA (District Water Management Agency) to expedite these projects.

On wildlife concerns, the Chief Minister reviewed measures to address elephant incursions into agricultural lands and called for joint efforts to strengthen eco-tourism initiatives. He also advised departments to work collaboratively to boost tourism potential in the district.

Discussing administrative efficiency, Naidu instructed the rationalisation of secretariats based on population metrics to address staffing shortages. He emphasised promoting alternative crops such as vegetables, fruits and flowers and encouraged farmers to adopt new farming methods suitable to local climatic conditions.

District collector Sumit Kumar presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation covering progress in key areas, including revenue conferences, RWS activities, MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) works, agricultural and horticultural developments and healthcare services.

Chittoor MP D Prasad Rao, Chief Minister’s secretary P S Pradyumna, government whip and MLC Dr K Srikanth, district SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, joint collector G Vidyadhari and other officials from various departments attended the meeting. APSRTC vice-chairman P S Munirathnam, former MLC Gounivani Srinivasulu, and local representatives also participated in the discussions.

Completing his three-day tour to his constituency, the Chief Minister left Kuppam by helicopter from Dravidian University on Wednesday. District officials, TDP leaders and others gave him a warm send-off at the helipad.