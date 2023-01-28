Ensure Central schemes reach remote villages, MP tells officials

Machilipatnam: Machilipatnam MP and DISHA Committee Chairman Vallabhaneni Bala Showry advised the authorities to take more efficient measures to ensure Central government schemes reach people in remote villages as well.

He chaired District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting at Zilla Parishad meeting hall in Machilipatnam on Friday to review the implementation of Central and State government schemes and other related issues. During the meeting, 41 schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojana, Grameen Swachh Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana and National Health Mission schemes were reviewed.

Krishna ZP Chairperson Uppala Harikha, Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and Eluru district Sub-Collector Adarsha Rajendran participated in this meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Bala Showry said that the DISHA Committee must monitor and ensure the proper implementation of the schemes regularly. He further suggested that the officials should work hard to ensure that the schemes are implemented properly. If there are any difficulties in the implementation of the schemes at the field level, they should directly contact the higher officials. The central government provides financial assistance through banks and provides various types of loans to self-help societies for developing business. Referring to the Kissan credit cards, the MP expressed his unhappiness over not giving cards to the farmers after finding only 8870 farmers against the target of 51,000. The MP inquired about the progress of AMRUTH Scheme Phase One in Gudivada and Machilipatnam.

Nandigama MLA Modnithoka Jaganmohanarao, Union Bank GM S Navaneeth, SBI DGM K Rangarajan, MUDA Chairman Borra Naga Durga Bhavani and others attended.