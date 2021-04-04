Ensure Covid norms in ZPTC, MPTC polls

Kadapa: The district administration is taking all steps for smooth conduct of ZPTC and MPTC elections schedule to be held on April 8 in the district.

Elections are going to be held in 26 mandals out of 50 as the remaining 24 were declared unanimous in favour of YSRC. This time elections appears to be nominal as TDP is not in the race. Last time, YSRC had secured most of ZPTCs, MPTCs and Kadapa Zilla Parishad even as that party was in opposition as TDP confined to very few mandals despite it was in ruling.

According to the District Collector CH Harikiran, as per the directions of State Election Commission (SEC), elections will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 8 and repolling will be held on April 9 if necessary.

Despite elections are being held in 26 mandals, model code will be in existence in all 50 mandals in the district, he made it clear. During master trainers training programme held on Saturday, the collector said officials should inform to the ZP CEO in case any contestant died and necessary of changing polling centres due to ongoing Nadu-Nedu works.

He ordered distribution of photo voter slips through BLOs should be completed by April 5. He said postal ballots would be accepted from 10 am to 8 pm on April 5 at Postal Ballot Facilitation Centre (PBFC).

The collector directed the officials to ensure implementation of all Covid protocol norms in the wake of second Covid -19 wave. Sub-Collector Pridvi Tej, Jammalamadugu RDO Naganna, ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy and nodal officials were present.