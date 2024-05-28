Ensure error-free counting: Collector to staff

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the counting staff that counting of votes should be done without any mistakes.

Along with Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, ITDA Project Officer Suryateja, DRO D Pushpamani and returning officers he participated in a training programme for the counting staff at Ramachandra Engineering College here on Monday.

He said that the polling which is the first part of the election process in the district was conducted in a calm atmosphere. While appreciating the staff, he said with the same spirit, the next counting process should also be conducted in a transparent manner. He said that the counting will start from 7 am on June 4 at CR Reddy Engineering College here. He said that 14 tables will be set up for the counting of votes and depending on the number of votes there will be 16 to 21 rounds of counting. The counting staff should attend the counting duties with a calm mind without any confusion. Randomisation related to counting staff duties will be done on the same day at 5 am and all the staff should be present at the counting centre at 6 am.

Breakfast will be arranged for the staff at the counting centre. After the breakfast, the staff should go to the counting centre and report to the returning officer of the constituency allotted to them.

The rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission regarding the counting process must be followed. During the training, they should have a thorough understanding of all aspects and if any problem is encountered, they should bring it to the notice of the Returning Officer. He said that the Election Commission has issued clear instructions on the counting of postal ballot votes, and they are not only communicated to the staff in training, but a demo is also being conducted for practical training at the training site. A postal ballot vote should not be denied without good reason.

Zilla Parishad CEO K Subbarao, RDOs NSK Khajavali, K Addiah, Y Bhavanishankari, District Panchayat Officer Srinivasa Viswanath, Mukkanti, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, officials of various departments, counting staff and dignitaries participated.