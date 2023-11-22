Ensure every eligible get benefits of Central schemes

Rajamahendravaram: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Nodal Officer, Central Higher Education Deputy SecretaryPriyank Chaturvedireviewed the pre-planning of the Yatra with the district officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaturvedi called upon every officer and employee to work hard to provide Central government schemes to every beneficiary in the remote areas of the district.

He inquired about the beneficiaries of the schemes and Yatra’s mobile campaign vehicle was inspected. He examined details of Jandan, Parishramik Ujjwal, Housing, and Swamitva survey schemes and said that the main objective of government services should be to provide basic facilities.

District collector Madhavi Latha said that instructions have been issued to the concerned officials to conduct a campaign on central schemes as part of the Yatra and an action plan has been prepared for campaign and awareness programmes at the field-level from November 25 to January 26.

A route map has been prepared for campaigning in all 300 gram panchayats through the two campaign vehicles allocated to the district.

District Nodal Officer JV Satyanarayana, Additional SP M Rajani, Trainee Deputy Collectors P Suvarna, M Bhanu Prakash, District Officers of various departments A Mukha Lingam, P Jagadamba, KS Jyoti, K Vijaya Kumari, PS Ramesh, Dr Vasundhara, Satya Govind, Madhava Rao and others participated.