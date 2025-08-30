Ensure free flow of traffic and pilgrim movement in Alipiri area

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged the town planning officials to clear the pushcarts and vendors on the pavements and also in the roads near Alipiri to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims going to Tirumala.

Following series of complaints against the vendors and pushcarts and eateries encroaching the pavements and also the road from Ruia hospital to Alipiri and Alipiri to Zoo park road which is causing inconvenience to pilgrims and also hindering traffic movement.

The commissioner on Friday along with town planning officials and senior traffic police inspected the two busy roads where the pilgrim movement and vehicular movement is heavy. She spoke with the vendors selling turmeric powder vermilion etc. to the pilgrims going to Tirumala and also pushcarts petty traders.

She asked them not to cause any inconvenience to the pilgrims going to Tirumala on foot through Alipiri area.

She directed the town planning officials to locate a place near Alipiri for the vendors and pushcarts to do their business. She wanted the Municipal officials to coordinate with traffic police in identifying the place to shift the pushcarts and vendors for free flow of traffic and pilgrim movement.

DE Madhu, ACP Madhu, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.