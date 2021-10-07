Ensure government benefits reach targetted sections: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has advised village secretariat staff to make the secretariats, the most happening places. People, who come to the secretariat for any need must find hope and solace. The secretariats must ensure that all government benefits reach the targeted sections that are under the purview of village volunteers.

The Collector inspected the village secretariat at M Agraharam village in Nallacheruvu mandal. The village secretariat is made the focal point of all government programmes and it is in a way the government's extended arm. She asked the staff to ensure that all people vaccinated by a door-to-door campaign. Drinking water tanks in villages should be well maintained.

The collector also asked agriculture officers to assess crop damages and prepare a list of eligible beneficiaries for recommending to government for crop compensation. She also advised the staff to cover all pregnant women and children under the YSR Nutrition Supplement programme and ensure zero deaths of mothers and children at the time of delivery. Volunteers should come to secretariats thrice a week and take biometric attendance. She later visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra and reviewed progress of building construction. RDO Venkat Reddy and other officials were present.