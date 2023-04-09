Ensure justice to the poor, MP tells YSRCP legal cell

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy stressed on the need to strengthen the YSRCP legal cell to render legal services to the people.

He addressed a symposium held on 'Jagananna Palana - Legal Reforms' held at YSRCP regional office here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he assured his cooperation and support for strengthening the legal cell. It is the responsibility of the advocates to do justice to the poor, he said.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar called upon the office-bearers in the legal cell to work with dedication and commitment.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad urged the leaders to make arrangements to conduct legal cell convention and invite the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the programme. He said the YSRCP government was giving priority to the welfare of advocates and explained the need to strengthen the other wings in the party.

Bar Council members Rolla Madhavi, V Brahma Reddy, government pleader P Venkateswarulu, legal cell vice-president Dasari Sridhar, advocates G Subba Reddy, Veera Mani, Vemula Prasad and P Anil Kumar were present.