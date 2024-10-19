Ensure minimum wages to Safai workers: commission chief

Chittoor: M Venkatesan, chairman of National Safai Karmachari Commission directed district Collector Sumit Kumar to ensure payment of minimum wages to Safai workers as per the Act. The chairman held a district-level meeting on Safai workers’ welfare and facilities including ESI, PF and health to the workers here on Friday. He wanted the Collector to look into the problems of women workers at workplaces.

Responding to the petitions received from Safai workers leaders, Venkatesan urged the Collector to immediately see that minimum wages will be paid to the workers working in district hospitals. He also wanted to set up a committee with women officials to review the problems faced by women workers and also look into the complaints of harassment at workplaces.

The Safai commission chairman directed Collector Sumit Kumar to take steps to issue a loan of Rs 2 lakh to all the eligible Safai workers without insisting on security and instructed the lead bank chairman to issue order to all the banks to provide loans to Safai workers.

Collector Sunit Kumar informed that they received complaints of non-payment of minimum wages to the workers working in district hospitals and also problems faced by women workers at workplaces.

As per the directions of the Safai Commission chairman, measures will be taken making the agencies to pay minimum wages to workers and a committee also will be set up with women officials to solve the problems faced by women workers.

The Collector said medical camps will be conducted regularly and uniform, shoes, soaps etc will be provided to Safai workers.

Joint Collector Vidyadhari, Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Prasad, District Social Welfare Officer Rajyalakshmi, DM&HO Dr Prabhavati, Housing PD Padmanabham, LDM Harish, RDOs Srinivasa Rao and others were present.