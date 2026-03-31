Ensure modern and quality edu, officials told

Tirupati: The JEO (Health & Education), Dr. A. Sarath, has directed officials to take necessary steps to provide modern and quality education in institutions run by TTD from the academic year. On Monday morning, he inspected the SV Arts College in Tirupati along with lecturers.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO stated that, as per the directions of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, modern teaching methods and improved infrastructure should be introduced in TTD educational institutions. He informed that the TTD Board has allocated Rs 118 crore for this purpose.

He said that pilot initiatives have already been launched focusing on special coaching for students during examinations and improving teaching methodologies. From the next academic year, full-scale implementation of digital classes and enhanced teaching practices will be introduced for students. He also instructed officials to pay special attention to key areas such as examination monitoring, student safety, accommodation, food facilities,coaching for competitive exams, skill-based courses for employment opportunities, and medical facilities.

He further stated that several suggestions have been made to bring reforms in TTD educational institutions in line with the new education policies. Efforts are being made to enhance teacher performance and student outcomes in accordance with government norms. Later, the JEO inspected the special classes being conducted for students and advised that appropriate charts and teaching aids be prepared to facilitate better learning.

The programme was attended by SV Arts College Principal Dr N Venugopal Reddy, Vice Principal Dr. Kishan, Head of Commerce Department Dr. Mallikarjuna, Head of Telugu Department Dr. N. Bheemanna, Warden Dr. M. Lokanadham, Deputy Warden Venkateswarlu, and others.