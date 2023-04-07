Ensure no power interruption in summer: SPDCL CMD

Tirupati: SPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) K Santhosh Rao directed the officials to give priority for sanctioning agriculture services and ensure no power interruption during the summer to avoid inconvenience to people.

Santhosh Rao on Thursday reviewed with chief engineers, general manager and other officials on various issues including agriculture power connection and electrification of Jagananna housing colonies.

Seeking the officials to sanction agriculture services immediately after the farmers applied, the CMD warned that action will be taken against the concerned if there is any delay in providing agriculture power supply. Required steps should be taken to replace the control

starters immediately after they fuse out in order to avoid crop loss due to electrical problems, he said. He

also wanted effective measures in place to check power interruption to ensure quality power supply to consumers in the summer months.

Directing the officials to identify the 'feeders' where electricity loss is more in Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts under SPDCL for taking remedial measures to check loses, he urged the officials to focus on collection of pending power bills. The consumers can report to toll free call centre 1912 which were strengthened for round-the-clock functioning on any power problems for immediate action, he said.

The review meeting was held in a novel way in which the general managers from their corporate offices made a powerpoint presentation on their district performance and also other issues which were examined by CMD providing them with the required solutions to overcome the problems.

Directors NVS Subbaraju (Technical and HRD), K Siva Prasad Reddy (Projects), Chief General Managers DS Varakumr and D V Chalapathi were present.