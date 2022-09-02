Ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersions: SPs

Kurnool/Nandyal: Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Kurnool and Nandyal districts inspected the idol immersion ghats in their respective districts on Thursday. Kurnool SP Siddarth Kaushal visited Yemmiganaur and inspected the arrangements for immersion of idols at ghat and the procession routes.

The immersion of Lord Ganesh would take place on Friday in LLC canal at Adoni road. Later speaking to the officials of police and other departments, he said the immersion of idols should be done in a peaceful manner.

No untoward incident should report during the entire process, he said and added the officials of police, municipality, revenue, power and fire departments should coordinate with each other till the completion of immersion process.

He directed the officials to arrange barricades, cranes, deep sea swimmers and proper lightning at the immersion ghats. Under any circumstances, the officials should ensure no untoward incidents take place and the people attend the programme should not suffer. Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Krishna, Tahsildar Jayanna and CIs accompanied the SP.

Similarly, Nandyal Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveera Reddy also inspected the Vinayaka immersion ghats. Later giving suggestions to the officials, the SP asked them to ensure strict bandobast at the immersion ghats so that no untoward incidents take place. He also visited Atmakur where the immersion would be done on Friday. He visited SRMC canal in Yerra Gudur village of Pamulapadu mandal where the idol immersion would be done. Atmakur Circle Inspector Subramanyam, Sub Inspectors Krishna Murthy and Ashok accompanied the SP while inspecting the immersion sites.