Ensure speedy disposal of grievances, SP tells officials

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar has directed police officials to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances and to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of complaints at the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

The SP chaired the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held at the District Police Headquarters Conference Hall on Monday. During the session, a total of 75 petitions were received from complainants across various parts of the district.

SP Satish Kumar personally interacted with the petitioners, inquired about their problems, and thoroughly examined each case.

The grievances included family disputes, cyber frauds, harassment by in-laws, land and property issues, and cases involving fake documents, among others.

Listening patiently to each petitioner, the SP immediately contacted the respective police officers over the phone, instructing them to take prompt action and deliver justice swiftly within the legal framework.

He emphasised that all complaints must be resolved transparently and efficiently so that citizens need not approach the system repeatedly for the same issues.

He also assured the complainants that the police department remains committed to ensuring justice to all victims through lawful and compassionate policing.

The meeting was attended by Legal Cell Advisor Sainath Reddy, SB CI Venkateswarlu, DCRB CI Srinivasulu, and other staff members, who assisted in the review process and documentation of the grievances.