Ensure sufficient funds for Polavaram: Jagan with officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to ensure that funds were kept ready from time to time so that there is no interruption to the Polavaramproject construction works.

He said the Polavaram project was on the top priority of the government and hence it should be completed in the scheduled time, here on Tuesday during a review meeting on diverting water for irrigation to the drought-affected areas in the state.

The officials detailed about the expansion of the canals linked to the projects in Rayalseema and spoke about the proposals for the diversion of Krishna river water to the projects in times of floods.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the proposals for the diversion Godavari river water to the drought-hit areas via Bollapalli to Banakacherla and also about Sujala Sravanthi programme for North Andhra districts. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take all steps to lay pipelines for providing uninterrupted drinking water supply to Visakhapatnam .

Minister for water resources Anil Kumar Yadav was among those present on the occasion.