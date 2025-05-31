Ensure timely execution of power projects: CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a review meeting on APGENCO, thermal power projects, hydel projects and pumped storage projects (PSPs) in the State.

The meeting was attended by APGENCO’s Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu and Directors P Ashok Kumar Reddy and M Sujaya Kumar, Director APTRANSCO AKV Bhaskar among other senior officials.

The Chief Secretary stressed on the importance of timely project execution and emphasised inter-departmental coordination in obtaining statutory/MoEF(Ministry of Environment & Forests) clearances for fast-track execution. He directed the officials to maintain momentum in achieving project milestones to meet the State’s growing power demand and to ensure energy sustainability for Andhra Pradesh and said that the progress of action plan for the ongoing power generation projects will be reviewed on monthly basis.

The Chief Secretary said that the 1,350 MW Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project works have been awarded, while other pumped storage projects at Kamalapadu, Yaganti, Rajupalem, Aravetipalli, Gadikota and Deenepalli were progressing through various stages of feasibility studies and DPR preparation.

He instructed APGENCO officials to initiate necessary arrangements for organising the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Upper Sileru project by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

Emphasising on the significance of key thermal power projects, the Chief Secretary said that wet and dry ash evacuation systems and ash disposal lines were operational and directed the officials to complete balance CHP mechanical and structural works at Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Stage V – 1x800 MW) and final commissioning of the mill reject system is scheduled for mid-June 2025.

The Chief Secretary also said that at Dr MVR Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (Stage IV – 1x600 MW), balance CHP construction works such as the crusher house and conveyor systems were progressing steadily and structural steel fabrication and mechanical erection works were being executed. The works are set for timely execution and completion by

December 2025.

Reviewing the Hydel power projects, the Chief Secretary said that the 960 MW Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is scheduled for commissioning by

January 2027.