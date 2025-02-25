Ensure transparency in counting, poll staff told

Eluru : East and West Godavari districts Graduates MLC constituency election observer Ch Sridhar said that the polling officials and staff should work to ensure transparency in counting of votes in the MLC election.

A training programme related to the vote counting process for the Graduates MLC election was organised at Sir CR Reddy College auditorium here on Monday. On the occasion, election observer Sridhar said that officials and staff should have a complete understanding of the vote counting process and complete it smoothly and in a peaceful atmosphere without any room for mistakes.

East and West Godavari districts’ Graduate MLC Constituency Election Returning Officer and Eluru District Collector K Vetri Selvi said that the counting staff should work hard to ensure that the entire counting process is transparent and smooth, keeping inmind the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The counting supervisors and staff were made aware of the procedure to be followed in the MLC counting process, primary counting, detailed counting, rejected, doubtful votes, counting agents, etc. She said that the counting process will begin at 8 am on March 3.

The counting staff and agents should reach the centres by 6 am. She said that 35 candidates are in the fray in this election. A total of 3,14,984 voters will exercise their right to vote. On the occasion, the procedure to be followed in the MLC vote counting process, the duties of counting agents, detailed counting of primary stage votes, rejected, doubtful votes, duties of counting agents, opening of ballot boxes, bundling of ballot papers, etc were explained to the counting observers, supervisors and vote counting staff through a power point presentation by DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Master Trainee Srinivas and Phani. Later, practical training was also provided on the vote counting process.

Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, DRO V Visveswara Rao, Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambareesh, micro-observers, counting supervisors, vote counting staff and others participated in theprogramme.