Ensure victory for party candidates: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Nellore: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy urged the party rank and file to ensure victory with huge margin to the party candidates contesting in the urban local body elections.

The MLA, who was in-charge for Nellore Municipal Corporation election, participated in a rally along with Irrigation Minister Dr P Anilkumar Yadav, NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath organised on the occasion of party candidates filing nominations for 25 divisions here on Friday.

While recalling the success of YSRCP nominees in recent Badvel byelection, the MLA said the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government and development projects initiated during two-and-a-half year rule were yielding results.

Irrigation Minister Dr P Anilkumar Yadav said that YSR Congress was the only party in the entire country implementing such a large number of welfare schemes and development works despite facing financial crisis. He urged the people to exercise their franchise in favour of YSRCP candidates in the election.