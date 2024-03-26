‘Enterprising Bharat’ focuses on start-up ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: A two-day ‘Enterprising Bharat-Bridging the Rural-Urban divide’ event highlighted the start-up ecosystem.

With workshops and sessions, the event saw participation of more than 250 students each day.

Over 100 students pitched their ideas before a panel of judges.

WeVida, AIR and Cow Archaic secured top three places. Gulab Tribe, Kisan Saathi and Gullakari startups won the Grameena Grant for 2024-26. They showcased their work at the event.

Also, the sessions saw active participation of students from educational institutions, including GITAM, Gayatri, Vignan and Andhra University.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Grameena Incubation Center B Sri Ram Murty mentioned that this was a much-needed platform for students to get started on their entrepreneurial journey and identify that a wealth of opportunity awaits them in entrepreneurship.

The YI chair expressed that the event was successful and gave several students a unique opportunity to pitch their ideas before industry experts.

Conducted jointly by Grameena Incubation Center, Bhagavatula Charitable Trust, Young Indians, MeitY Startup Hub and the Confederation of Indian Industry, the event received an encouraging response like previous year.