Entrepreneurs told to come up with startup ideas

Vijayawada: The city based Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) invited the entrepreneurs to come up with new ideas to launch startups for which the VMM would provide a forum.

President of VMM Dr B Keerthi in a statement here on Thursday the 50-year-old institution would provide necessary skills if they share new ideas to launch startups. Moreover, the VMM would also provide visibility to the startups.

She invited the men, women and third gender graduates in the age group of 22 to 35 hailing from NTR and Krishna districts.

For further details, they may contact 08662470966/9573404319 and visit the website for applications https://forms.gle/BDKdNkPZvGYGUSH2A. They may mail their resumes to [email protected] by February 15. The selected candidates would be given necessary training and direction to avail various government schemes.