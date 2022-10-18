Envoys inspect govt schools, Anganwadi centres

Visakhapatnam: Government schools, Anganwadi centres and health clinics were inspected by Indian Ambassadors to Germany and Norway P Harish and Dr B Bala Bhaskar respectively along with district officials here on Monday.

They inspected MPUP School and KGBV School in Bheemunipatnam mandal, YSR Health Clinic in Vellanki village of Anandapuram mandal and Anganwadi Centre in Bondapalem. The ambassadors interacted with the students.

During their visit, they enquired about the development of primary schools under the 'Nadu-Nadu' scheme. They lauded the implementation of the teaching methods, improving infrastructure in schools, textbooks, supply of dictionaries, teacher-training programmes, online attendance, etc.

They also observed the implementation of the midday meal scheme, cleanliness of toilets, kitchen garden and craft works in KGBVs. They visited the pond developed as a part of the Amrit Sarovar in Sonthyam village and enquired about its details.

Later, District Collector A Mallikarjuna reviewed the implementation of the welfare schemes with the officials.

Later the Ambassadors participated in a meeting which reviewed the funds received under the Special Central Assistance in Visakhapatnam and the programmes undertaken with them.

Paderu Sub-Collector V Abhishek, CPO V Srinivasa Rao, DM and HO K Vijaya Lakshmi, PD ICDS Rajeswari, DEO Chandrakala, other officers participated in the meeting.