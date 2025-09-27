EPFO to conduct ‘Nidhi Aap Ke Nikat’ on Sept 29

Rajamahendravaram: TheEmployees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Rajamahendravaram, will be conducting ‘Nidhi Aap Ke Nikat’, district outreach programme across the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts on September 29.

In a statement released on Friday, Assistant PF Commissioner Radhanath Patnaik announced that the programme will commence at 9 am at various designated venues to address the grievances of stakeholders. The outreach programme aims to provide on the spot solutions and guidance on various issues, including the EPF i-Grievance Management System (EPFIGMS), procedures for filing complaints through other portals like CPGRAMS, reasons for claim rejections, and the benefits of the scheme certificate.

PF members, pensioners, and representatives from both exempted and non-exempted establishments, including newly covered ones, are encouraged to submit their complaints at the camps. Patnaik also stated that pensioners who have pending Digital Life Certificates can complete the process at these locations.

The programme will be held at the following venues: at Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Limited, Bottling Unit, Gopalapuram in Eluru district; at Sandhya Marine, Palakollu in West Godavari district; at Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Kothapeta, Tuni in Kakinada district; at Vasavi Pigments (Pvt) Limited, Adavipalem, Yanam in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district; at GSL Educational Society, Venkatapuram, Rajahmundry in East Godavari district; and at the Area Hospital, Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.