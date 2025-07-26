ESI Hospital ready for inauguration

Rajamahendravaram: A state-of-the-art Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 56 crore in Rajamahendravaram, is ready for inauguration. Built to match the standards of corporate hospitals, the facility is expected to significantly enhance healthcare services for insured workers across the region.

The Central government approved funding for the hospital project on August 19, 2020. Built on 5.83 acres, the construction was delayed and completed on December 30, 2024, with the hospital handed over to the Andhra Pradesh government in June 2025. Originally a 50-bed facility established in 1987 during the TDP regime, the hospital has been expanded to 100 beds, though formal approval for this upgrade is still pending.

A report detailing necessary medical equipment, human resources, and operational funds has been submitted to the state government. Former MP Maganti Murali Mohan initiated the project in 2018, and the foundation was laid then. Minister Vasamsetty Subhash visited twice for progress reviews, but essential medical equipment is still awaited.

The upgraded hospital includes 32 outpatient (OP) rooms, a casualty unit, minor operating theatre, pharmacy, and emergency ward on the ground floor, while the second floor is dedicated to mother and child healthcare, featuring an ICU, PICU, and NICU.The third floor has six wards, a library, and administrative offices.

Equipped with four lifts, centralized air conditioning, 50 CCTV cameras, and Braille signage, every bed has oxygen and ventilator facilities. Currently, the old 50-bed hospital operates with 30 staff members, but the new facility will require at least 300 personnel, including 100 doctors. The hospital plans to offer 26 types of medical services, including general medicine and surgery, although details on super-specialty services remain unclear. Officials are optimistic that once fully equipped, it will be a vital secondary care facility for the region’s workforce.