ESIC SPREE scheme to end on Dec 31

Vijayawada: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) announced that the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of the Employers and Employees-2025 (SPREE) will come to an end on December 31. The scheme, launched on July 1, was introduced to encourage unregistered establishments and eligible workers to enrol under the ESIC framework and avail social security benefits.

In a press release here on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh regional director Malla Rama Rao stated that nearly 2.5 lakh workers across the state have been registered under the scheme so far, enabling them to access health care and social security protection.

He added that over 2,000 establishments have benefited from relief on past dues, with no verification of old records under the scheme.

With the deadline fast approaching, he asked that establishments employing 10 or more workers — including factories, shops, hotels, restaurants, theatres, manpower agencies, and private educational institutions — have been advised to complete registration at the earliest.

Registration can be done online through the ESIC, Shram Suvidha or MCA portals, with the process being fully digital.

Coverage begins from the date declared by the employer, without requiring earlier records, he added.

Rama Rao urged employers and workers to make use of this final window to secure economic and health protection under ESIC. For further information or awareness programmes, establishments may contact 0866-2453498, he asked.